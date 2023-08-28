UP BJP leader threatens police sub-inspector, sacked; ‘bhoot bana denge…' | Video

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing leader in Uttar Pradesh Amit Thakur was removed from his post after a video of him allegedly threatening and hurling abuses at a police official surfaced on social media. Thakur, who held the post of district vice president in UP's Farrukhabad, was relieved of his post last Thursday for “tarnishing” the party's image after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Screengrab of the incident.

In the video, Thakur is seen threatening a sub-inspector, who is seated in his police car with others. “…Yeh Mulayam Singh ki sarkar nahi hain, daroga ji…yeh Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar hai…bhoot main tumhara bana dunga, daroga ji….sab bhul jaoge kalakari….jante ho mujhe tum (This isn't Mulayam Singh's government, officer. This is the BJP's government. I can make you disappear, officer….you will forget your stunts… do you know who I am?),” Thakur said in Hindi.

Thakur also referred to a previous conversation with the official, held at a police station and said, “….that day you told me in the station that you are the king….tumhari rajagiri main chaar din ke andar nikaal dunga (I will have your rule removed within four days),” he said.

The video showed two police officials briefly stepping out of the car as the altercation escalated but they soon got back in, trying to get away from the situation.

The incident took place after the sub-inspector sought information over a clash and subsequent firing between the men of people engaged in illegal mining. Thakur represented one group of the illegal miners.

Thakur sacked from party post

As the incident went viral, Thakur was subsequently removed from his post by the party. “The district vice president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Farrukhabad Amit Thakur is being relieved from his post for indiscipline as well as ruining the party's reputation,” an official release stated.

Meanwhile, the Farrukhabad police have registered a case and have announced a bounty of ₹25,000 on Thakur's arrest, and ₹15,000 each on the three remaining accused, said SP Farrukhabad, Vikas Kumar.

(With inputs from Kanpur bureau)

