UP BJP sends postcards to PM Modi on two decades of service

LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre began writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who completed two decades as public servant on Thursday. The activity is part of the party’s plan ‘mere postcard PM ko’ (my postcard to the PM).’

The UP BJP cadre, right from state level functionaries to booth-level, visited booths where they discussed the various bold initiatives undertaken by the PM.

Top leaders launched the campaign with BJP’s national vice president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh visiting Kanhaiya Madhavpur booth in Lucknow (west) assembly segment and party chief Swatantra Dev visiting another booth in Lucknow (east) assembly segment to discuss various initiatives of PM Modi.

“From scrapping Article 370 to introduction of CAA, surgical and air strikes to striking down the instant triple talaq divorce law, all has become possible due to PM Modi’s indomitable will and his desire to help the poorest of the poor,” the UP BJP leaders said during their interactions with the cadre at the booth level.

UP BJP general secretary JPS Rathore said on the occasion party leaders and cadre across the state wrote postcards for the PM.