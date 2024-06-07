U.P. BJP workers celebrate Modi’s election as NDA leader

After remaining subdued for a few days over party’s poll debacle in the state, Uttar Pradesh BJP workers finally recovered on Friday, celebrating the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s overall victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls even as PM Narendra Modi was unanimously elected NDA leader in Delhi for a third consecutive term. BJP leaders and workers celebrating at the party headquarters in Lucknow on June 7. (HT photo)

The initial results from Uttar Pradesh had dampened spirits among party members, leading to a brief period of subdued reactions and introspection. The BJP could win only 33 of 80 LS seats in the state.

However, the party’s triumph on the national stage, securing 240 seats on its own and 293 with allies paving the way for Modi to lead the country yet again eventually reignited BJP workers and supporters.

At the BJP headquarters, the atmosphere transformed into one of joy and celebration as workers gathered to mark the occasion. Sweets were distributed, and fireworks lit up the sky.

Party’s women workers also participated in the celebrations held at the BJP headquarters and expressed that under Narendra Modi’s leadership, India will continue on the path of development.

Prominent figures such as Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal also joined the celebrations, extending her congratulations to the party members and supporters. The headquarters resonated with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Among others joining celebrations included party’s state general secretary and MLC Govind Narayan Shukla, state general secretary and MLC Anoop Gupta, state vice president Braj Bahadur, party Lucknow metropolitan unit president Anand Dwivedi and MLC Mukesh Sharma.