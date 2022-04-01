UP Board: 2508 students skip exams on Day 8
Around 2,508 out of the total 41,890 registered to appear on the eighth day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Friday.
On Day 8, the examination of Intermediate Industrial organisation (old course) was conducted in the first shift from 8 am to 11.15 am, while examinations of Intermediate agronomy, anthropology, agriculture engineering-4th paper, agriculture animal husbandry and veterinary science-Paper 9, were conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
As per reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts of the state, 13 out of the total registered 30 students skipped the exam in the first shift itself. In the second shift too, 2,495 students out of the total registered 41,860 skipped the exams. As a result, in both the shifts, out of the total registered 41,890 students, who were to appear in the exam, just 39,382 appeared in them, informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.
The day, however, did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means. So far, 54 students have been caught using unfair means during the board exams this year.
UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all the districts, and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.
NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
The National Highways Authority of India has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways. Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates.
In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious
Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. She then approached the high court challenging the LOC issued against him and sought to quash any direction or instruction preventing her from travelling abroad.
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
Three arrested for extorting cylinder delivery person, associate in Pune
The crime branch unit II officials have nabbed three persons for abducting another person on the pretext that he was selling illegal commercial cylinders in the market and forcibly extorted ₹1 lakh from him on March 15. The complainant was taking his LPG gas cylinder distribution vehicle when he was accosted by three persons in a car and two others on a two-wheeler.
