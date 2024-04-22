UP Board: A story of strength and sheer resolve of a Bareilly girl

It’s a story of sheer grit and remarkable determination. 17-year-old Bareilly girl lost her legs and her left hand when two stalkers pushed her before a moving train after failing in their attempt to molest her. (Photo is for representaton)

Six months back this 17-year-old Bareilly girl lost her legs and her left hand when two stalkers pushed her before a moving train after failing in their attempt to molest her.

She miraculously survived and despite the obvious mental and physical trauma, didn’t lose hope as she kept on preparing for her intermediate examinations.

She gave the exams with the help of a writer and secured a creditable first division with 67 percent marks in the UP-Board examinations whose results were declared on Saturday.

While talking to media persons, the girl’s mother admitted that it was her daughter’s grit and determination that she survived the almost fatal incident and recovered from injuries.

“She then somehow managed to cope with her disability, multiple fractures to concentrate on preparing for her examinations and achieved first division marks,” the girl’s mother said in her daughter’s praise.

“My daughter not only cleared her intermediate exams. She also cleared the life test as it is not easy to cope with the mental trauma after losing limbs,” she said.

The girl’s mother said her daughter was a student of Chandra Prakash Memorial Inter College of Fatehganj Paschimi. She recalled that while her daughter was returning from her coaching centre, two stalkers had pushed her daughter before a moving train at Khaduwa crossing.

“The incident happened under CB Ganj police station of Bareilly. The stalkers pushed her before a moving train as she prevented them from sexually harassing her while returning from school on October 10, 2023,” the girl’s mother recalled.

The accused were arrested immediately after the incident.

“We and doctors had lost all hope of her survival as she had lost so much blood that she remained unconscious for four weeks. But she gradually regained consciousness and was confined to bed for three months. Her wounds took almost four months to heal. But through it all, she kept preparing for her examination,” she said. “After her first exam itself, she met the district magistrate and was immediately provided with an assistant for remaining examinations,” she recalled.

“We were not even thinking of her results after this tragedy but now we are elated that my daughter passed the exams in first division despite multiple odds,” her mother said.

“She feels she could have done even better had she got more time to prepare for the examinations,” her mother added.