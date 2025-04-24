UP Board class 10 and 12 results on Friday; students can access digital marksheets

PRAYAGRAJ The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, will announce the results of its High School (class 10) and Intermediate (class 12) examinations at 12:30 pm on Friday. In a first, more than 54 lakh students will be able to access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker, complete with digital signatures, stated a communique of the Board. According to official records, out of 54,37,233 students enrolled for the Board’s 2025 examinations — 27,32,216 were High School students and 27,05,017 Intermediate students. (Pic for representation)

Board secretary Bhagwati Singh informed that students will no longer have to collect their marksheets from their schools as the same would be available on DigiLocker. To download the marksheet, High School students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on DigiLocker. Intermediate students will have to provide their roll number and their mother’s name to access their digital marksheets.

Director of secondary education department Mahendra Dev and UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh will release the results from the Board headquarters in Prayagraj at 12:30pm. The results can also be accessed on the Board’s website - upmsp.edu.in - and NIC’s website - upresults.nic.in.

The examinations were held under three-layer hit-tech monitoring through a network of over 3 lakh CCTV cameras positioned all over the state, including high resolution cameras outside all strong rooms besides 2.91 voice recorder enabled cameras in 1.33 lakh classrooms of 8140 examination centres, which deterred proxy solvers from meddling with conduct of examinations.

A total of 306 centres were marked hypersensitive and 692 sensitive.

According to psychologists, many students come under mental stress at the time of results, especially if the results are against expectations. According to Usha Chandra, director of Prayagraj-based Bureau of Psychology, UP, it was important that students get the right mental and emotional support by family members at this time.