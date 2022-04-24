UP Board copies’ evaluation: Examinees to get full marks for out of course questions

UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinees of 2022 can look forward to bagging extra marks as a bonus, courtesy errors or questions asked in the exams from the 30 percent syllabus curtailed this time owing to the pandemic.

“Taking note of the slip-ups, UP Board has instructed chief head examiners and examiners busy evaluating answer-sheets of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations-2022 to award equal marks to all the examinees for all such questions asked from outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of class 12 and seven core subjects of class 10,” said UP Board officials in the know about the development.

The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students, which started at 271 evaluation centres spread across the state on April 23, will conclude on May 5. A detailed six-page “special instructions” have been sent to the deputy head examiners and examiners by UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla detailing subject-wise instructions that they need to adhere to while evaluating the answer-sheets.

The instructions clearly say that in paper code 301DL of intermediate Hindi, a multiple-choice question of 1 mark had three correct options instead of just one. Likewise, in the paper code 302DP of General Hindi of intermediate, in the question carrying weightage of 5 marks, the story of “Dhruvtara” was printed in place of “Dhruvyatra”.

For this, all the students will get the marks. In the code number 302DR of the same question paper, questions of 5 marks were from outside the approved course and therefore all students who got this question paper would be awarded its marks.

No different is the case of paper code 329FP of intermediate mathematics in which questions of 10 marks, in paper code 324FF in which questions of 7 marks, in paper code 324FH in which questions of 3 marks, in paper code 324FI in which question of 5 marks and paper code 324ZB in which questions of 4 marks were asked from out of syllabus.

Likewise, in intermediate Sanskrit question paper having paper code 303DW in which questions of 16 marks, in paper code 303DY in which questions of 3 marks , paper code 303DZ in which question of 1 mark, paper code 303EA and 303EB, in which questions of 5 marks were asked from outside the syllabus. In all of them, all students will be awarded full marks.

In the same manner, paper code 329FP of intermediate economics paper in which questions of 10 marks, question paper of intermediate technical arts paper code 336 in which questions of 16 marks, in intermediate chemistry paper code 247GL in which questions of 6 marks and in paper code 347GM in which questions of 3 marks were asked out of syllabus, the students would be getting full marks as bonus.

In intermediate biology, paper code 348GT in which questions of 12.5 marks, in paper code 348GS in which questions of 5 marks, in 348GU in which questions of 4 marks, in 348GR in which questions of 2 marks, in 348GQ questions of 2 marks and in paper code 348 GO question of 1 mark will be awarded to all students.

Students of intermediate accountancy (new course) paper code 349 will get 17 marks, business studies (new course) paper code 350 will get 25 marks while business organisation and letter writing paper code 622 will get 12 marks as bonus on the same grounds.

Interesting case

The most interesting case is of intermediate history paper. In this, students who got paper code 321EP will get 44 marks out of 100 as bonus. That is, if a candidate has left the entire answer-sheet blank, even then they will pass. Those with paper code 321EL will get 5 marks, 321EM will get 2 marks, 321EN will get 5 marks and 321EK will get 10 marks.

Similarly, students of intermediate civics who got paper code 323FD will get 34 marks, 323EY will get 15 marks, 323FC will get 9 marks and those of intermediate geography paper code 322ET will get 6 marks as bonus.

Bonus marks for class 10 examinees too

High school students of Sanskrit paper code 818AS will be awarded 33 marks, paper code 818AR will get 10 marks, 818AQ will get 8 marks , 818AP will get 3 marks, 818AT would get 2 marks, 818AU will get four marks. The class 10 examinees who got mathematics paper code 822AX will get 2 marks, 822AY 822 BA will get 4 marks even as class 10 home science paper code 823BC will get 6 marks and 823BD will get 6 marks as bonus. In class 10 Hindi, paper code 801AD will get 2 marks, class 10 science paper code 823BJ will get 1 mark, class 10 social science paper code 825BY will 9 marks, 825CA will get 6 marks, 825CD will get 4 marks and class 10 computer paper code 836 will get 10 marks as bonus.

