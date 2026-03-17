UP Board deploys cross-checkers to strengthen HS, Inter exam evaluation

PRAYAGRAJ For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has deployed experienced principals and senior teachers from government-run and government-aided secondary schools as cross-checkers at its own level instead of the evaluation-centre level for the High School and Intermediate Examination 2026 evaluation process. The evaluation process for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2026 will begin on March 18. (For Representation)

The move aims to curb negligence and strengthen scrutiny during the assessment of answer sheets. Under the new mechanism, answer sheets will first be evaluated by examiners. In the second stage, the deputy head examiner (DHE) will randomly verify at least five answer sheets out of every 45–50 copies to ensure accurate marking, officials said.

In the third stage, cross-checkers will re-evaluate 15% of the answer sheets assessed under each DHE, adding an additional layer of oversight to maintain fairness and consistency in marking. The evaluation process for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2026 will begin on March 18 at 250 centres across the state.

Officials said until last year, cross-checkers were appointed only at the evaluation centre level, where the role often became a mere formality. At many centres, even inexperienced teachers were assigned cross-checking responsibilities and were unable to identify shortcomings in the work of examiners or DHEs. Following complaints, the Board has appointed experienced teachers as cross-checkers directly at its own level.

Under the new arrangement, there will be one DHE for every 10 examiners and one cross-checker for every two DHEs. UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said officials concerned have been directed to ensure that cross-checkers submit daily reports to the deputy controller and the district inspector of schools (DIoS). Cross-checkers will ensure that no answer sheet remains unevaluated and will immediately report any negligence in the evaluation process.

The secretary has also written to all divisional joint directors of education, district inspectors of schools, and deputy controllers (principals) of evaluation centres, stating that, considering the workload, more than one cross-checker may be appointed at a single centre if required.

This year, around 26 lakh of the 27,61,696 registered candidates appeared for the High School examination, while 24.5 lakh of the 25,76,082 registered candidates took the Intermediate exam. In total, approximately 2.87 lakh students were absent—1,61,696 in High School and 1,26,082 in Intermediate.