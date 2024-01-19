UP Board exams 2024: Night vision cameras to monitor question papers

Question papers of the upcoming UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations-2024 will be monitored with the help of night vision cameras from February 22. Besides, armed policemen stationed near the strongrooms storing these question papers would also ensure their safety 24X7 across all districts, say state secondary education department officials aware of the step. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT file)

To maintain the security and confidentiality of question papers at all examination centres, additional chief secretary, secondary education, Deepak Kumar sent instructions to all district magistrates (DMs), police commissioners, district police chiefs as well as director of secondary education, secretary of UP Board and divisional joint directors (education) on January 16.

To safely keep the question papers and leftover question papers after exams, a secure room separate from the principal’s room will be made a strongroom which will have two separate cupboards. There will also be a provision to keep the question papers received before the examination in the first double locked cupboard. The remaining question papers and bundle slips will be kept in the second cupboard, says the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

Good quality night vision CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure proper monitoring of the strongroom and the cupboards kept in it even at night, the order makes plain.

The recording capacity of the DVR will be at least 30 days. Upon the question paper and answer sheets reaching the examination centre, the recording of their strongroom and the recording of the CCTV camera installed in the room of the examination centre during the entire examination period will have to be kept safe for at least six months, which will have to be made available to the board if required, the missive spells out.

The additional chief secretary has also instructed that a team of officials set up by the respective district magistrates would oversee these arrangements and ensure strict compliance with the set norms.

UP Board will conduct its Class 10 and 12 examinations-2024 at 8,264 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state between February 22 and March 9. UP Board released the examination schedule on December 7, 2023 making plain that the exams would last a total of 17 days (12 working days). The examinations would be held in two shifts: 8.30am to 11.45am and from 2pm to 5.15pm.

Around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the U.P. Board high school and intermediate exams-2024. They include 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls).