UP Board HS, Inter exams end; results likely by April last week

The High School and Intermediate examinations-2026 of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), which began on February 18, concluded in 15 working days on Thursday. Students coming out of an exam centre in Prayagraj on March 12. (HT photo)

This year, around 26 lakh of the 27,61,696 registered candidates appeared for the High School examination, while 24.5 lakh of the 25,76,082 registered candidates took the Intermediate exam. In total, approximately 2.87 lakh students were marked absent—1,61,696 in High School and 1,26,082 in Intermediate.

According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, more than 2.89 lakh CCTV cameras equipped with voice recorders were installed across 1.22 lakh examination rooms and premises at 8,033 centres statewide, ensuring round‑the‑clock online monitoring. As part of a pilot project, jammers were deployed at 20 centres in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Ghazipur and Jaunpur districts.

Show-cause notices were issued to 16 examination centres in 12 districts for non‑compliance with standard operating procedures, while cheating complaints were reported at 17 centres in 11 districts.

This year, authorities detected 49 cases of dummy candidates and FIRs were lodged in each instance under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Additionally, 18 candidates were caught using unfair means.

The evaluation of answer sheets will begin on March 18 and conclude on April 1 at 250 centres across the state, officials said. The Board is preparing to declare the results in the last week of April.

“The board has appointed a total of 1,53,530 teachers to evaluate answer sheets. For High School examinations, 4,300 cross-checkers, 8,550 deputy head examiners and 83,800 examiners have been appointed, making a total of 96,650 teachers to undertake the evaluation,” said the UP Board secretary.

“For Intermediate examinations, 2,590 cross-checkers, 5,300 deputy head examiners and 48,990 examiners have been assigned evaluation duties, bringing the total to 56,880 teachers,” he added.

To maintain accuracy and transparency in the evaluation process, principals of all evaluation centres (deputy controllers) have been instructed to provide training to teachers on March 17. In addition, all teachers assigned to evaluation duties must report to their respective centres on March 16.

The checking of answer sheets will be conducted under CCTV surveillance at every evaluation centre. The process will also be webcast so that it can be monitored from state-level and district-level control rooms, officials said.

In the state capital, the examinations were conducted smoothly at 120 centres—15 government, 64 aided, and 41 unaided institutions along with one centre at the model jail—said Rakesh Kumar Pandey, district inspector of schools, Lucknow.