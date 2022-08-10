Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Board’s High School, Inter improvement, compartment exam on August 27

UP Board’s High School, Inter improvement, compartment exam on August 27

lucknow news
Published on Aug 10, 2022 10:04 PM IST
While the High School improvement/compartment exam will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, the Intermediate compartment examination will be conducted in the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm on August 27.
The UP Board’s High School, Inter improvement, compartment exams will be conducted at the centres picked by the district school inspector in the district headquarters (pic for representation)
The UP Board's High School, Inter improvement, compartment exams will be conducted at the centres picked by the district school inspector in the district headquarters (pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The improvement and compartment exams for high school and intermediate will be conducted on August 27 (Saturday). While the High School improvement/compartment exam will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, the Intermediate compartment examination will be conducted in the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The examinations will be conducted at the centres picked by the district school inspector in the district headquarters, said Divyakant Shukla, secretary of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the examination conducting body.

Shukla said, “Entry of outsiders other than the examinee, centre administrator, teachers and non-teaching staff in the examination centre will be completely prohibited. The centre administrators will ensure such an arrangement so that unnecessary crowding of candidates does not happen at the entrance. A similar arrangement should be there after the completion of the examination.”

Mobile or any other type of electronics are prohibited inside the examination hall and CCTV cameras with voice recorders and routers should be fully functional in the rooms during the examination period to curb copying. As many as 17, 745 high school students, and 16,576 intermediate students are slated to sit in these exams.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
