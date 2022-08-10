UP Board’s High School, Inter improvement, compartment exam on August 27
The improvement and compartment exams for high school and intermediate will be conducted on August 27 (Saturday). While the High School improvement/compartment exam will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, the Intermediate compartment examination will be conducted in the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
The examinations will be conducted at the centres picked by the district school inspector in the district headquarters, said Divyakant Shukla, secretary of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the examination conducting body.
Shukla said, “Entry of outsiders other than the examinee, centre administrator, teachers and non-teaching staff in the examination centre will be completely prohibited. The centre administrators will ensure such an arrangement so that unnecessary crowding of candidates does not happen at the entrance. A similar arrangement should be there after the completion of the examination.”
Mobile or any other type of electronics are prohibited inside the examination hall and CCTV cameras with voice recorders and routers should be fully functional in the rooms during the examination period to curb copying. As many as 17, 745 high school students, and 16,576 intermediate students are slated to sit in these exams.
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
