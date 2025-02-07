Menu Explore
UP Board upgrades marking process for practical exams

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 07, 2025 09:04 PM IST

For Class 12 practical exams starting February 9, examiners will be required to submit the marks of all the students from the school itself

In order to ensure more transperancy than before in practical exam marking, the UP Board has upgraded the digital process this year. For Class 12 practical exams starting February 9, examiners will be required to submit the marks of all the students from the school itself.

Till previous year, the examiners could submit the marks any time after the practical examination from anywhere. (For Representation)
“The examiners will be geo-tagged and they will be required to submit the marks on the mobile application from the school they are assigned. The application will remain functional only in the 200-metre periphery of the said school,” said director, secondary education, Mahendra Dev.

Till previous year, the examiners could submit the marks any time after the practical examination from anywhere. “Through this system, the transparency in the marking for pracrtical exams will increase,” Dev added. Also, the practical exams will be conducted under CCTV surveillance.

