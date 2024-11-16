Menu Explore
UP bypolls: Akhilesh’s rallies in Majhawan, Katehri on Nov 17

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 16, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Meerapur was canceled due to helicopter issues; he will now hold a roadshow on Nov 18 ahead of UP bypolls on Nov 20.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was to address a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar’s Meerapur assembly segment on Saturday, could not reach the rally spot as his helicopter could not get clearance to take off due to visibility issues at Hindon airport.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

The SP chief will now be holding a roadshow in Meerapur on November 18 (Monday) which also happens to be the last day of campaigning for bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh to be held on November 20.

The SP has fielded Sumbul Rana, the daughter-in-law of former Muzaffarnagar MP Kadir Rana and daughter of BSP leader Munkad Ali, from Meerapur. On Sunday, the SP chief will be addressing rallies in Majhawan (Mirzapur) and Katehri (Ambedkar Nagar) assembly segments.

For Majhawan assembly seat, Jyoti Bind is the SP candidate. She is the daughter of three-time former Majhawan MLA and former Bhadohi MP Ramesh Bind.

Shobhawati Verma, the wife of SP MP from Ambedkar Nagar Lalji Verma, is the SP pick for Katehri assembly seat of Ambedkar Nagar.

Of the nine bypoll-bound seats, the SP had won four seats while one was bagged by the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which had contested the 2022 U.P. assembly polls in alliance with the SP. The remaining four seats were won by the BJP.

Polling on all nine assembly seats will be held on November 20 while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

