UP cabinet approves setting up of eco-tourism development board
LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up an eco-tourism development board, with headquarters in Lucknow, for the development and management of infrastructure facilities in forests and in outer areas of wildlife sanctuaries.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the setting up of the board. The structure of the board would include an executive committee besides the eco-tourism board being set up to attract international tourists to Uttar Pradesh.
Eco-tourism infrastructure would be developed on public private partnership model and guides for jungle safaris would be trained with the help of forest department.
The CM would be the chairman of the board that would have ex-officio and special invitees as members. Ministers for agriculture, forests, ayush, finance, tourism, irrigation, rural development, chairman of UP Forest Corporation, chief secretary, chief wildlife warden and head of forest department would also be its members. Additional chief secretary/principal secretary and secretary (tourism) would be secretary of the board while the ACS/principal secretary/secretary environment, forest and climate change would work as the board’s coordinators.
Uttar Pradesh has a national park, 26 wildlife sanctuaries and 12 bird sanctuaries.
INSTITUTE OF HOTEL MGMT
The state cabinet gave its nod to a proposal to upgrade Food Craft Institute, Aligarh as State Institute of Hotel Management. It approved the proposal to provide subsidy being given to the food craft institute to the upgraded institute. Approval was also given to a proposal for creation of new posts in the upgraded institute that would run 17 categories of graduate, post- graduate and diploma courses for 1,700 youths.
HANDLOOM POLICY
The state cabinet approved a proposal to extend the validity by three months of Uttar Pradesh Handloom, Powerloom, Silk, Textiles and Garmenting Policy-2017. The policy was valid up to July 12, 2022.
MANDHATA BAZAR
The state cabinet approved a proposal for setting up of Nagar Panchayat Mandhata Bazar in Pratapgarh. It also approved a proposal for expansion of Mungra Badshahpur Nagar Palika Parishad, Jaunpur.
FIRE STATION IN RAMPUR
The state cabinet approved a proposal for transfer of 7,500 sq m land of urban development department for setting up a fire station in Rampur and construction of residential and non-residential buildings there.
