Sally Contarino update: Aussie tourist missing in US approached by content creator in viral video, ‘I have a boyfriend’

A social media pick-up artist filmed a 26-year-old tourist from Australia who went missing in the United States, and the footage has become one of her last known public sightings before her disappearance. Sally Grace Contarino went on a solo trip to the US, and had planned to visit Las Vegas, Mount Charleston and Southern California, according to People. However, she went missing after she failed to board her flight home following a solo trip to Las Vegas. Sally Contarino update: Aussie tourist missing in US approached by content creator in viral video (epicdamianpov/Instagram)

Authorities have declared Contarino, who has been missing since June 20, as an “endangered missing adult,” adding that she may be experiencing “severe emotional distress” and could require medical assistance.

The viral video The video, which has gone viral, shows a young woman, believed to be Contarino, standing outside a 7-Eleven on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Instagram creator @epicDamianpov approaches her. He often shared videos of himself approaching women in the city.

Filmed using Meta smart glasses, the clip shows the man asking the woman, “Sorry, I saw that you were very beautiful and I was wondering if I could get your number, by chance?”

The woman smiles politely, saying, “I have a boyfriend.”

“Oh, OK. Are you waiting for him, or…?” he asks.

“No, I’m just going to have a cigarette and go inside,” she responds.

The man eventually leaves. He uploaded the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “Trying to pickup a beautiful woman”.