U.P. Cabinet approves transfer policy for 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved state’s transfer policy for the year 2025–26, which says transfers must be done by June 15 and focus is on leaving no vacancy in aspirational districts and blocks. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the State Cabinet meeting on May 6. (Sourced)

A total of 11 proposals were placed before the state cabinet and all were approved. They included a parking policy to decongest roads in 17 municipal corporation areas and another for starting multi-level parking stations with multiple facilities for buses, both under PPP mode.

“Transfer policy is consistent with the provisions of last year’s policy. The transfer season will remain effective for annual transfers for a month beginning May 15,” said finance minister Suresh Khanna while briefing reporters at a press conference about the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Employees under Group A and B, who have completed three years of service in one district, will be shifted and on completion of seven years of service in one division, the transfer will change the division for employees.

For Group A and B, the maximum limit of transfer is 20 percent of staff strength and for Group C and D it is 10 percent. Period of deployment at divisional office or at office of HoDs will not be counted for transfers.

For employees having family members with medical need shall be transferred where the medical care is available. After June 15, transfers will be done only via minister’s office after approval from the chief minister’s office.

Departments too have started collecting data regarding posting of employees eligible for transfers. The health department issued a letter to all the additional directors and the chief medical officers seeking details of doctors of level-4.

The letter issued by director (administration) in the health directorate has asked all additional directors and chief medical officers to send by May 6 details of doctors posted on level-4 under them.

Employees with suspicious working should not be posted on sensitive positions. All aspirational districts, including Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Fatehpur, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Shravasti and Bahraich besides 100 aspirational blocks should get all the posts filled.

Employees transferred here may be given the option for transfer or shifting after two years. The cut-off date for calculating tenure is March 31. Employees posted in 100 aspirational blocks in 34 districts should not be relieved unless their replacements come for joining.