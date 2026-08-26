LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the Lucknow Development Authority’s proposal to hand over the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) to a private consortium, which placed the highest bid for a 30-year lease for its operation and maintenance. UP cabinet clears 30-year lease of JPNIC to private consortium

According to the proposal approved by the cabinet, the consortium will pay ₹831 crore to the LDA for the 30-year lease. The move is also significant politically as the JPNIC has been one of the most prominent infrastructure projects associated with the previous Samajwadi Party government. The BJP government, however, said that from a ₹265-crore plan to a project on which more than ₹800 crore were spent, JPNIC became one of Lucknow’s most prolonged infrastructure sagas.

The latest move seeks to turn the politically contentious, unfinished complex into a functioning convention, culture and sports hub.

LDA officials clarified that the cabinet approval pertains to leasing out the JPNIC for its operation and maintenance, rather than an outright sale of the property. The land and the asset will remain under the authority’s ownership, while the selected bidder will be responsible for operating and maintaining the centre during the lease period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender.

LDA V-C said that it’s a win-win situation for the authority and the operator. The LDA had invited bids for the operation and maintenance of the JPNIC, with the private consortium submitting the highest bid. Following evaluation of the bids and completion of the prescribed process, the authority placed the proposal before the state government for approval.

The JPNIC, located in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, was conceived and developed as a major public project during the tenure of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and was inaugurated in 2016.

However, the centre remained at the centre of political controversy and has not been utilised to its full potential for years. The Yogi Adityanath government has been exploring options for its commercial operation and effective utilisation.

Akhilesh slams BJP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took to X and questioned the BJP government’s approach, stating: “BJP government hai ya dukandaar? (is the BJP government a government or a shopkeeper?)”.

He further wrote that the cabinet had decided to hand over JPNIC to private hands, adding sarcastically that only leasing out or selling the government itself remained. He described “commission” as the fuel of the “corrupt BJP vehicle” and privatisation as its “jugaad”.

Flagship project to political flashpoint

The project was launched by the Akhilesh Yadav government in 2013. After the BJP government came to power in 2017, it halted the work and ordered an inquiry into alleged financial and procedural irregularities.

While the BJP alleged corruption, the SP accused the government of deliberately neglecting a landmark associated with socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

The controversy escalated on October 11, 2023, Jayaprakash Narayan’s birth anniversary, when Akhilesh Yadav was denied entry into the centre. With the gates closed, he climbed the boundary wall along with SP workers to enter the premises and pay tribute to JP.

In 2025, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the government wanted to sell the JPNIC, saying the SP would be willing to buy it if it was put up for sale.

What does JPNIC comprise?

CONVENTION CENTRE A state-level convention facility with a 2,000-seat convention hall, which can be divided into three sections, besides conference and seminar facilities.

AUDITORIUM: A major auditorium intended for cultural programmes, conferences and public events.

SPORTS COMPLEX Multipurpose sports facilities, including tennis and badminton courts and a multipurpose court. The complex also includes an aquatic facility with an Olympic-size swimming pool and diving pool.

MUSEUM OF SOCIALISM A Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre/Museum of Socialism, showcasing the life, political journey and ideology of the socialist leader.

PARKING A multi-level parking facility was planned, with the government earlier putting its capacity at around 750 four-wheelers.

OPEN-AIR AMPHITHEATRE The museum precinct also includes an open-air performance space for smaller cultural and artistic events.