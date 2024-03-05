UP Cabinet meeting: Two more 800MW power plants to come up in UP

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the proposal for setting up two units of 800 MW power plants each with the assistance of NTPC in Anpara in the state. The project will be jointly set up by NTPC and the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, a state government venture. (Sourced)

According to Energy Minister AK Sharma, two MoUs were signed with NTPC during the 2023 Global Investors’ Summit. The first proposal to set up two 800 MW units in Obra D was approved by the Cabinet last year, while the second proposal to establish two 800 MW plants in Anpara-E received the Cabinet’s nod on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The project will be jointly set up by NTPC and the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, a state government venture.

“This initiative will advance through a 50-50 partnership between the state government and NTPC. The total project cost amounts to ₹8,624 crore, with the first unit expected to be operational in about 50 months, followed by the second unit in 56 months,” the minister said.

“The financial structure involves 30 per cent equity shared between the state government and NTPC, while the remaining 70 per cent will be financed through loans. The coal mine will be acquired from NCL, which is located nearby, paving the way cost-effective production of electricity,” he added.

Ghatampur power plant’s ₹121 cr stamp duty exempted

Nyvelli U.P. Power Ltd has been granted an exemption from the liability of ₹121 crore for registration fees and ₹5 lakh for stamp duty, totalling ₹121.05 crore. The company was supposed to pay this amount to execute a mortgage deed for mortgaging its land to take a loan of ₹12,067 crore. The Cabinet cleared a proposal in this regard on Tuesday, said energy minister AK Sharma.

Nyvelli U.P. Power Ltd. (NUPPL) is a joint venture company of Nyvelli Lignite Corporation and U.P. State Power Generation Corporation Ltd., with the former holding 51% equity.

NUPPL’s 3x660 MW supercritical thermal power project is currently under construction in Ghatampur tehsil of Kanpur Nagar. 70% of the project’s funding is being sourced through loans from financial institutions, and 30% from the promoters’ equity. The approved original cost of the project stands at Rs. 17,237.80 crore.

The project commenced on July 27, 2016, with the scheduled dates of generation from its three units initially set as February 2024, July 2024, and October 2024, respectively.

₹434.60 cr approved for agriculture varsity in Kushinagar

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved funding of Rs. 434.60 crore for the construction of Mahatma Buddha Agriculture and Technology University in Kushinagar. The university will be built under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, with a total expenditure of ₹750 crore.

The establishment of the university will benefit the youth and farmers of Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, and Mau.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has four government agricultural universities located in Meerut, Kanpur, Banda, and Ayodhya and one private university in Prayagraj.

Other major decisions include the approval of Rs. 146.56 crore for the publicity of the ‘Rapid Maize Development Programme’ and the distribution of subsidised seeds to farmers, with the aim of increasing maize coverage in the state to more than 1 lakh hectares in the next four years.

Additionally, incubation centres will be set up in each government agriculture and technology universities, as well as in the State Agriculture Management Institute in Rehamankhera of Lucknow.