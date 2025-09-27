UP cabinet okays three private universities

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to establish three new private universities with the aim of making higher education in the state more quality-oriented and accessible. Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya (File)

According to higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya, the proposal to set up Radha Govind University in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district has been approved and the decision has been taken to promulgate the ‘Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Fifth Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’. The proposed university, sponsored by Sonal Educational Society, Mathura, will come up on 22.05 acres of land in Chandausi’s Akauli and Rasulpur Kali villages.

The minister said that a letter of intent had also been issued to the sponsoring organisation, ‘Sant Maa Karma Manav Samvardhan Trust’ for the establishment of Gandhi University in Jhansi district. This university is proposed to be established on 20.21 acres of land in Ambabai and Rudra Karari villages in the Jhansi Development Authority area.

A letter of intent had been issued to the sponsoring institution, Anglo Sanskrit College in Fatehpur, for the establishment of Thakur Yugraj Singh University in Fatehpur district, the minister added. This university is proposed on 20.45 acres of land in the village-town of Fatehpur Dakshin under the Fatehpur Municipal Council.