U.P.: Caught copying, Lucknow’s Shia PG college student assaults asst professor

Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:36 PM IST
A four-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and submit its report by Monday. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A BA fourth semester student of Shia PG College, Lucknow, allegedly physically assaulted an assistant professor after the former was caught copying during an examination on Saturday. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the student and he has also been served a show-cause notice.

Dharmendra Kumar, an assistant professor, faculty of law, Shia PG College, in a written complaint to principal, S Sabihe Raza Baqri alleged that one Rahul Tiwari, who was appearing in Rashtra Gaurav examination, first misbehaved with him and later assaulted him physically. Besides, he also allegedly issued threats to him.

“A four-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and submit its report by Monday so that appropriate action may be taken in this matter,” said Shia PG College principal S Sabihe Raza Baqri.

The committee comprises Prof Bhuvan Bhaskar Srivastava, chief proctor, Prof Aga Parvez Masih, centre superintendent, Mirza Mohammad Abu Tayyab, director, self-finance and admission committee, and Pradeep Sharma, a teacher.

“This is a very serious case in which the teacher was assaulted and abused by the student and also threatened. This action of the student is against the Lucknow University Statutes and the Code of Conduct related to the examination of Shia PG College,” Baqri added.

The student was asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. The student was asked to submit his explanation before the committee. “If he does not reply, it will be assumed that he does not want to give any explanation in this regard and the college administration will be free to take action at its own level,” the principal said.

  • The Uttar Pradesh teachers of the Special BTC 2004 batch have also started seeking legal opinions. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    Old pension scheme benefits: Union law minister’s remarks raise hopes among ‘Special BTC 2004’ teachers

    Recently on July 28, Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju while answering a question in Parliament clarified that there is no legal impediment in issuing old pension orders to employees selected for the posts advertised prior to January 1, 2004. While the Central government implemented the new pension scheme on January 1, 2004, the Uttar Pradesh government implemented the new pension scheme on April 1, 2005.

  • Wild life poacher in STF net, 295 turtles recovered (Puc for representation)

    Wild life poacher in STF net, 295 turtles recovered

    UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a wild life poaching racket with arrest of a person in Lucknow on Sunday. The officials also recovered 295 turtles from his possession. The arrested person was identified as a diver from Unnao, Mohd Wasim. The accused was arrested in Lucknow's Banthra area when he was carrying the turtles to hand over to some other persons, stated the STF officials in a press note.

  • Rajiv Mishra making kanwarias aware of the importance of voluntary blood donation in Prayagraj. HT Photo (ht photo)

    Prayagraj activist motivating kanwarias to donate blood

    Blood donor and activist, Rajiv Mishra, (44), is spreading awareness regarding blood donation among kanwarias, the devotees of Lord Shiva, who are passing through Prayagraj on their annual trek to pay obeisance to the deity. “Dashashwamedh ghat is most popular among kanwarias and therefore this is where I am devoting most of my time and energy,” Rajiv said.

  • The world of cybercrime has massively spread its tentacles

    ‘Cybercrime threatens everything from smartphones to nuclear reactors and even national security’

    In a world where every day is a technological miracle, the internet of things (IoT) is a welcome convenience. While driverless cars, clone armies of superhuman robots, money transfers at the click of the mouse, smart homes and social media obsession have brought about a revolution and transformed the planet into an unrecognisable place in the last five years, cybercrime has emerged as an organised well-funded enterprise.

  • Buyers building flags from the Post office in Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Overwhelming response to sale of Tricolour at post offices

    The post offices across the state have sold more than 4.5 lakh national flags since the sale began on August 1. The sale of flags is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of independence) and the centre's campaign of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. The general post office (GPO), in a press release, said that the tricolour of 20 x 30 inches was priced at just 25.

