UP class 1 girl dies after choking on berry seed, principal suspended
- The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.
A class 1 student of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia choked on a seed of berry she was eating and died, an education department official said. He ruled out the possibility of the mid-day meal at the school having caused the girl’s death. The school is located in the Bansdih Road area of Ballia. Following the incident, district magistrate Aditi Singh ordered the suspension of the school principal and directed basic education officer Shiv Narain Singh to probe the matter.
The incident occurred at around 1pm when the student was playing with her friends on the school campus after consuming the mid-day meal with 35 other students. She also consumed a few berries and a seed got stuck in her throat, said the basic education officer.
“The girl’s friends raised an alarm and informed the teacher that she had fainted. The school staff took the girl to a hospital where she was declared dead,” said Ballia superintendent of police, Vipin Tada. Another official said that the food samples and berries recovered from her bag were sent for forensic tests.
Also Read: Four held for murdering two children in Meerut
The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited. The director general of school education, Vijay Kiran Anand, confirmed that the school principal was suspended and the matter was being investigated. Anand ruled out the possibility of food poisoning in the mid-day meal because no other student developed complications.
Government primary schools across UP reopened on Monday after nearly a year-long closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP class 1 girl dies after choking on berry seed, principal suspended
- The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Rahul, Priyanka slam state govt over law and order situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly ruckus: Ruling and opposition benches trade charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yogi Adityanath to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC
- The court observed that there was a possibility that the mother could be convicted and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speed of execuyion of Jewar airport project reflects new work culture of UP: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values
- The new BJP office in Varanasi was built in about two year’s time at an estimated cost of around ₹6 crore, said a party leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh slams UP CM over shifting of Etawah safari lions to Gorakhpur zoo
- In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12
- Neeraj Kundan also lauded NSUI for winning two important posts in the recently held student union’s election at Kashi Vidyapeeth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP government says ₹42,700 crore loan given to about 13 lakh MSMEs in FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Statement of Indian, Hindu culture': Min Pradhan reviews projects in Varanasi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want alliance with BJP in 2022 UP polls, says RPI chief Athawale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox