UP clears bill to form Banke Bihari Temple trust

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Trust Bill 2025 was cleared by state legislative assembly and the legislative council on Thursday, paving way for a trust to manage all funds related to the temple in Vrindavan town of Mathura. UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks in the state assembly during the monsoon session, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The Yogi Adityanath government had tabled the Bill in the assembly on Wednesday, replacing the ordinance promulgated on May 26.

This Bill will give the trust rights over all the offerings and properties of the temple, including movable and immovable properties. Apart from jewellery, it also includes bank drafts and cheques. The trust will also decide the time of temple darshan, appointment of priests and salaries.

According to the provisions of the Bill, the trust will get the work done for the temple complex and proposed corridor by taking advice from archaeological experts, engineers, architects and reputed institutions. The trust will include 11 nominated and seven ex-officio members.

Planned facilities include computerised access and queue management kiosks, accessibility improvements for elderly and differently-abled visitors, designated prasad distribution points, potable water dispensers, resting benches and booths, gaushalas, community kitchens (Annakshetras), rest and travel houses, hotels, serais, exhibition halls, food halls, and waiting halls.

Citing objectives of the Bill, the government stated: “Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple in Vrindavan is an ancient temple. A large number of devotees visit here, especially during festivals. The temple is spread across approximately 870 sq m, out of which around 365 sq m is used as a viewing courtyard. Due to the extremely narrow access route to the temple, devotees and visitors face severe inconvenience. The tragic death of two devotees during an incident of overcrowding on August 20, 2022, highlighted the urgent need for efficient crowd management.”

“To fulfill the above-mentioned objectives, and for the all-round development and proper management of the temple area, including pilgrimage, religious, cultural, spiritual and establishment-related aspects and to ensure the temple’s development and regulation in an organized manner, it was decided to constitute a trust named – Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Trust,” the Bill stated.

While the Bill was being cleared in the Assembly, two members of the Samajwadi Party demanded discussion. However, the Speaker said they had not given notice for debate. Upon this, members of the SP staged a walkout from the House.

As the state legislature was not in session and immediate legislative action was necessary to implement the aforesaid decision, the Uttar Pradesh Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025 (UP. Ordinance No. 3 of 2025) was promulgated by the governor on May 26, 2025. The Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust, the Bill stated, will be irrevocable. with PTI inputs