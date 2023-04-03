50 pc of fuel used in crematoriums should comprise cow dung cakes: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that 50% of the total fuel (wood) used in funeral fires at crematoriums in Uttar Pradesh comprised “Upala” (cow dung cakes) sourced from stray cow protection centres. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“The income generated by making cow dung cakes available to crematoriums will be used for the maintenance of the concerning cow protection centre,” he said in a high-level meeting called to review the management of stray cattle shelters and the current status of milk production/collection in the state.

He further said caretakers should be posted at the cow protection sites. In case of illness/death of cattle, the caretaker, he added, would ensure all necessary arrangements. “Cows should also be taken for a walk from time to time,” the CM said.

He said availability of ‘cattle catcher’ vehicle should be ensured at all the 17 municipal corporations and district headquarters having municipalities. Adityanath said his government was making continuous efforts for animal welfare and protection.

“Respecting public sentiments. Necessary arrangements have been made by the state government for the protection of the destitute/stray cattle and for their fodder,” he said.

The CM said at present, more than 11.33 lakh cattle were protected in 6719 destitute cattle protection centres. Under the special campaign conducted from January 20 to March 31, 1.23 lakh cattle were protected.

“It should be ensured that stray cattle are taken care of in all the rural and urban areas of the state,” he told officials.

Most of the cattle, it was told in the meeting, had been protected in Sambhal, Mathura, Mirzapur, Shahjahanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amroha, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Farrukhabad districts.

The CM said funds should be made available directly to all destitute cattle sites for fodder-husk and other necessary works through DBT only.

It was also informed that large conservation centres were being set up in the state for the protection of cattle. So far, 274 large cow protection centres have become functional. In the next six months, the remaining 75 large cattle breeding sites will be ready.

It was also informed that the Mukhyamantri Sahabhagita Yojana, run to protect cows, has yielded promising results. So far, more than 1.77 lakh cattle had been handed over to the common people under this scheme. And for the availability of milk to families with malnourished children, 3,598 cows had been given under the Nutrition Mission.

Reviewing the dairy development projects, the CM said state government was determined to providing quality milk and milk products to the general public at a reasonable price while ensuring remunerative prices for the milk producers associated with the state’s cooperative milk societies.