UP CM highlights impact of the One District One Product

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, highlighted the transformative impact of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in the state while inaugurating the 7th Uttar Pradesh Diwas at Awadh Shilpgram. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “The state’s exports were valued at ₹86,000 crores in the past, and the ODOP initiative alone has propelled exports to ₹2 lakh crores today.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Launched in 2018, the ODOP Scheme has been a catalyst for economic growth, fostering entrepreneurship and job creation in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath highlighted the scheme’s success by pointing out the presence of 96 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units that are operational and providing employment to 40 lakh people, who returned to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the government is offering a security insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to MSME units in case of accidents or disasters,” he added.

During the event, Yogi gave away the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman-2023-24 and inaugurated the ‘ODOP Mart Portal’ for e-marketing of ODOP products, showcasing state’s commitment to promoting local craftsmanship. He acknowledged the international recognition garnered through the International Trade Show in Noida, attracting over 500 foreign buyers.

The chief minister also shared that the government implemented a new apprenticeship scheme, leading to the participation of lakhs of youth.

On the state’s economic condition, the CM said, “After 2017, when the double-engine government started functioning, a better security environment was created in the state. Today, the results are evident. The youth, entrepreneurs, and businessmen of Uttar Pradesh no longer need to conceal their identity, marking a significant shift in the state’s trajectory.”

He emphasised that Uttar Pradesh has fortified its economic position over the last seven years, witnessing improvements in infrastructure and connectivity.

The CM further pointed out that in the past, markets used to get flooded with substandard Chinese products during festivals. Today, those products have been replaced by ODOP products. He added, “People now prefer to gift ODOP products, crafted by entrepreneurs and artisans, to their loved ones.” He asserted that the spiritual and cultural heritage of India flows through Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing the significance of the 7th UP Diwas, Yogi said that it holds immense importance as Lord Ram has returned to his abode in Ayodhyapuri, one of the ‘Saptapuris,’ marking the end of his 500 years of exile. Therefore, the Foundation Day programme becomes a momentous occasion for the people of the state.

On this occasion, Yogi honoured Lucknow-based scientist Dr. Ritu Karidhal Srivastava and Naveen Tiwari of Kanpur with the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman. Dr. Ritu played an important role in the development of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan. Meanwhile, Naveen has established the largest independent mobile Ad tech platform in the world, connecting local businesses in Uttar Pradesh with national and international audiences. The lock screen software developed by his enterprise is actively featured on over 400 million smartphones worldwide.

Cultural performances from various states added vibrancy to the celebration, with artists showcasing folk dances and songs dedicated to Lord Ram. The programme also featured soulful renditions of devotional music as part of Shri Ramotsav-2024, adding a spiritual dimension to the cultural celebration.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the Shilp Mela and engaged with entrepreneurs, distributing toolkits under Vishwakarma Shram Samman. President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP President JP Nadda also extended their wishes for Uttar Pradesh Diwas through their respective social media platforms.