News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CM performs Ashtami puja at Gorakhnath temple

U.P. CM performs Ashtami puja at Gorakhnath temple

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Oct 23, 2023 05:32 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath, who is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple, reached Gorakhpur on a three-day visit on October 22

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed Mahanisha puja and “hawan” amid the chanting of Vedic mantras on the occasion of Ashtami of the ongoing Shardiya Navratri at Gorakhnath temple on Sunday, said in the CM camp office in Gorakhpur.

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath performing Mahanisha Puja at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. (HT photo)
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath performing Mahanisha Puja at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. (HT photo)

The CM, who is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple, reached Gorakhpur on a three-day visit on Sunday. In over two-hour long rituals, Yogi performed a series of puja. The CM also worshipped Shakti and prayed for the welfare of the mankind.

Yogi will perform Kanya Pujan on Navami and host a feast on Monday. On Dussehra on Tuesday, he will lead a Shobha Yatra from Gorakhnath temple.

Sign out