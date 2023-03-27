Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CM to gift projects worth 6K crore to Gorakhpur, Kushinagar

U.P. CM to gift projects worth 6K crore to Gorakhpur, Kushinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Mar 27, 2023 09:33 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will gift projects worth ₹6,000 crore to Gorakhpur and Kushinagar districts during his three-day visit to Gorakhpur starting Tuesday (March 28), said the CM’s camp office here on Monday

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will gift projects worth 6,000 crore to Gorakhpur and Kushinagar districts during his three-day visit to Gorakhpur starting Tuesday (March 28), said the CM’s camp office here on Monday. Gorakhpur has already received projects worth 12,000 crore in first year of second tenure of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

District authorities in Gorakhpur have finalised preparations for laying of foundation stone/ inauguration of 147 projects worth 3,838 crore on Tuesday.

On Wednesday (March 29), Yogi will launch projects worth around 2,000 crore in Khadda town of Kushinagar district, the camp office said. The same day, the CM will inaugurate a 10-bed dialysis unit set up in a village of Gola town. He will also flag off 119 garbage collection vans of the municipal corporation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out