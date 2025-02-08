U.P. CM visits alma mater in Pauri, reminisces old days

Garhwal Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Thangar government primary school at Yamkeshwar in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, where he studied as a child. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Thangar primary school in Pauri Garhwal on Feb 8. (Agency)

Speaking at an event there, he praised the Uttarakhand government for advancing PM Modi’s vision, noting visible progress, a government spokesperson said.

On the final day of his Uttarakhand tour, Yogi visited four schools namely primary school, Thangar, junior high school, Thangar, government primary school, Bithyani, and government junior high school, Kandi.

Reflecting on his return after a long time, he noted significant transformation of the schools. Quoting the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, he said imparting knowledge is the greatest virtue, praising the schools for laying a strong foundation.

Yogi emphasised the role of technology in enhancing education, stating that several initiatives have been introduced in these schools over the past year.

“The responsibility of nation building does not just rest on the shoulders of governments but also on the society. When the society joins the governments in this mission, the results are many times better,” he said.

“Education lays the foundation for a brighter future,” the CM said. Reflecting on his school days, he recalled a time with limited resources but commended the dedication of teachers in maintaining discipline and quality education.

Schools transformed with CSR funds

Yogi Adityanath, who received his early education in these schools, has played a key role in making them resource-rich after becoming Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister. These schools have been transformed under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of India Glycols Limited (IGL).

He inspected and inaugurated the newly developed facilities. Spending most of his time at Thangar primary school, he was welcomed with songs and cultural performances by students whom he honoured with certificates. Revisiting his old classroom, where he studied until Class 5, CM Yogi emphasised the collaborative efforts of the government and private institutions in enhancing education.

He highlighted the shared responsibility of teachers in utilising these improved resources to provide quality education, ensuring the continued transformation of government schools. For CM Yogi’s visit, all schools were decorated with flowers. Currently, 16 students are enrolled in primary school, Bithani, 22 in Thangar, 32 in junior high school, Kandi, and 30 in junior high school Thangar.

Under CSR funding, primary and upper primary schools, Thangar, now have computer labs equipped with 10 computers each, along with dedicated virtual classroom labs. Additionally, schools have been upgraded with improved furniture, security arrangements, dedicated staff for cleaning, separate toilets, and adequate drinking water facilities.

Renovation work has been done there through CSR funds. During his visit, CM Yogi reviewed these upgrades and directed further improvements to enhance facilities for students. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami; former CM Tirath Singh Rawat, MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand ministers Dhan Singh Rawat, Satpal Maharaj and local MLA Renu Bisht were present at the event.