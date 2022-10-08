U.P. CM Yogi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti, Milad un-Nabi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi, on Saturday. In a message, the chief minister said the birth anniversary of the author of the epic Ramayana is celebrated with reverence and gaiety.

He said that by composing Adikavya Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki showed the people the way to walk on the path of truth and devotion. The credit of taking the story of Lord Ram to the country and the world goes to Maharishi Valmiki. He said that the life of Maryada Purushottam Ram teaches all about sacrifice, observance of dignity and devotion to duty.

“We always get inspiration from Ram to live a life following Dharma. A progressive and harmonious society can be built by adopting the education and ideals given by him,” he said.

In a press statement, the CM said Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi marked the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. He said the Prophet’s birth anniversary would inspire people to maintain peace and harmony. Yogi appealed to people to take all precautions in view of the Covid at the programmes to be organised to mark the occasion on Sunday.