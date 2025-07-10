UP CM Yogi offers special prayers at Gorakhnath temple on Guru Purnima

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also head of the Gorakshpeeth, on Thursday offered prayers at the Goraknath temple here on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The special Guru Purnima rituals commenced at the temple premises at 5 am wherein Yogi performed special ceremonial worship of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, in accordance with the Nath Panth traditions. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakhnath temple peethadheeshwar Yogi Adityanath performs aarti on the occasion of Guru Purnima, at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on July 10. (ANI)

He later performed Maha Aarti and offered worship to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath. The CM also paid homage to his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, his grand-guru the late Mahant Digvijaynath, and other spiritual leaders of the Nath sect, expressing his deep gratitude for their guidance.

Extending greetings to the people on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath emphasised the spiritual and cultural significance of the day. The CM also visited the Samadhis of Baba Gambhirnath, Mahant Digvijaynath, and other gurus of the Nath tradition, seeking their blessings.

Redress people’s grievances swiftly: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said grievance redressal must be both result-oriented and people-centric. The chief minister made the remarks at a Janata Darshan programme at the Gorakhnath temple where he met around 200 people and heard their problems and instructed officials to ensure quick and satisfactory resolution of all grievances.

“The satisfaction should be visible on the complainants’ faces after their problems are resolved,” the CM said. Many people, including women, raised issues related to land disputes and illegal encroachments.

The chief minister took serious note and directed officials to take swift and strict action. For those seeking financial assistance for treatment of serious illnesses, Yogi assured them that lack of money would not hinder anyone’s medical care.

He instructed the administration to expedite the preparation of cost estimates for patients concerned and submit them to the government immediately so that funds could be released without delay.