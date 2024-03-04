 U.P. CM Yogi tags “Modi Ka Parivaar” with his name on X - Hindustan Times
Mar 05, 2024

During a public meeting in Telangana’s Adilabad district, PM Modi, while targeting the opposition alliance, referred to the entire country as his family

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday tagged “Modi ka Parivaar” with his name on his official X handle to extend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in which he described the entire population of India as his family.

During a public meeting in Telangana’s Adilabad district earlier in the day, PM Modi, while targeting the opposition alliance, referred to the entire country as his family “Modi ka Parivaar”.

Following this, top-level BJP leaders across the country used “Modi ka Parivaar” tagline with their names on X in support of PM Modi’s statement.

Previously in 2019, following the PM’s “Chowkidar” slogan, BJP leaders, as well as members of the general public, had appended “Main Bhi Chowkidar” to their names.

