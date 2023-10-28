U..P. Congress to hold backward class meet on Oct 31

Uttar Pradesh Congress proposes to hold a state level convention of the backward classes on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to support the demand of caste census and woo the backward communities ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. At this state level convention of the backward classes, we will back this demand, said UPCC president Ajay Rai. (HT file)

This is yet another attempt of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) to reach out to the backward classes after holding the divisional and the district level conventions along with supporting the demand of caste census.

“We have been reaching out to the backward classes at various levels. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has brought the issue of caste census to the fore. At this state level convention of the backward classes, we will back this demand,” said UPCC president Ajay Rai.

“We launched the backward classes outreach programme about a year ago. We have held 18 divisional and 25 district level conventions. We will press the demand of caste census and increase reservation to the OBCs in accordance with their population at the state level convention proposed to be organised at Gandhi Bhawan here on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee organisation secretary Anil Yadav.

Besides attempting to woo the OBCs, the Congress also made efforts to meet senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail who the party says is being victimised.

The Congress also sent its delegations to meet Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah Azam in Rampur and Hardoi jail respectively. The party obviously wants to use these visits to connect and win back the support base of the Muslims.

The Congress has already launched ‘Dalit Gaurav Samvad’ to connect with the Dalits on October 9, 2023, the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and this programme will continue across the state till November 26, the Constitution Day.

