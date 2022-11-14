UP contributes to 20% of country’s agri output: CM

GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh contributes to 20% of the country’s total agricultural production and has the potential for three-fold increase in its share through modern technology and cow-based natural farming, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

The largest state in terms of population, with limited agricultural land, had achieved this distinction in the past five years, stated Aditynath while addressing a gathering of farmers here at Mahant Digvijayanath park organised to analyse rabi productivity of four divisions, including Azamgarh, Basti, Devipatan and Gorakhpur.

The CM urged farmers to adopt modern technology to minimise production costs. “Cow-based natural system of farming is proving to be a good option for yielding better crops at less production cost,” he said.

He urged farmers to move towards horticulture and vegetable sector to increase their income, as mixed cropping is feasible, looking at the current market demand. “UP has the best productive land and excellent sources of irrigation, but only a little awareness, timely cultivation and ploughing could give best results,” said Adityanath.

The state government cleared ₹1.80-crore arrears of cane growers and made sugar mills in Pipraich and Munderwa operational, he added. The CM also said that coordination between farmers and district agriculture science centre could revolutionise the agriculture sector.

He said 22 lakh hectare land has been covered for irrigation under the Saryu Nahar project and claimed the BJP government increased the MSP on various crops.

Highlighting the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing income of farmers, Adityanath said the Kisan Samman Nidhi and free distribution of ration to 80 crore papulation was an unparalleled decision.

Suring the programme, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Sahi said UP has 32% share in the total production of wheat and subsidised seeds are being provided to farmers. “Moreover, the agriculture ministry has given subsidy to farmers for installation of solar pumps in their fields. Subsidy papers to progressive farmers from nine districts of four divisions were given by the chief minister,” he added.