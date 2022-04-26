UP culture dept to launch community radio

Lucknow To preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will start a community radio - ‘Jai Ghosh’ at Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Culture department officials said that they would publish 75 books depicting the rich history of 75 districts of the state on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav.

Moreover, the department will also produce and screen 75 short films based on patriotism.

The department, in its six-month action plan, has promised to organise One District-One Special Cultural Event in every district.

Reviewing the presentations by the departments of culture and tourism, earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appreciated the plans and encouraged to execute them within the promised time schedule.

To eulogize the efforts of martyrs and freedom fighters, the department will establish their statues and pride plaques in selected government boys’/girls’ schools in every district.

The culture department has also proposed to construct a gallery based on the saga of independence at the Government Archives, Lucknow and to organise a national event ‘Tridhara’, dedicated to Sant Kabir, Sant Ravidas and Baba Gorakhnath.