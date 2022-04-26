UP culture dept to launch community radio
Lucknow To preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will start a community radio - ‘Jai Ghosh’ at Sangeet Natak Akademi.
Culture department officials said that they would publish 75 books depicting the rich history of 75 districts of the state on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav.
Moreover, the department will also produce and screen 75 short films based on patriotism.
The department, in its six-month action plan, has promised to organise One District-One Special Cultural Event in every district.
Reviewing the presentations by the departments of culture and tourism, earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appreciated the plans and encouraged to execute them within the promised time schedule.
To eulogize the efforts of martyrs and freedom fighters, the department will establish their statues and pride plaques in selected government boys’/girls’ schools in every district.
The culture department has also proposed to construct a gallery based on the saga of independence at the Government Archives, Lucknow and to organise a national event ‘Tridhara’, dedicated to Sant Kabir, Sant Ravidas and Baba Gorakhnath.
-
Fire breaks out in cluster of warehouses in Kondhwa
PUNE A major fire broke out at a furniture warehouse at Pargenagar in Kondhwa Budruk area of the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to Fire officer Sameer Shaikh of Kondhwa fire station, the tin shed shops were located in close vicinity of each other. The shops mostly sold furniture while some of them ran automobile garages, vehicle body workshops, chilled water jar units among others.
-
10-year-old killed as truck rams into two-wheeler on old Pune-Mumbai highway
A minor boy was killed in a road accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Sunday. The incident happened at 10am near a Shell petrol pump in Vallabhnagar area of Pimpri when a truck rammed into a two-wheeler. The arrested truck driver was identified as a native of Madhya Pradesh, 26, a resident of Bhumkar chowk in Hinjewadi and Indrajit Kumar Sanket.
-
Delhi Metro starts building 5th bridge over river Yamuna
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has begun work on a fifth bridge across the Yamuna river under phase four expansion of the Pink Line, which will see the corridor extending from Majlis Park to Maujpur, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the bridge will connect the Soorghat Metro station and the Sonia Vihar Metro station on the corridor, and is being built between two existing bridges – Wazirabad bridge and Signature bridge.
-
Scuffle between residents of Dhanori society over feeding stray dogs
PUNE A non-cognisable case was registered at Vishrantwadi police station after violence broke out between two groups - one of those feeding dogs and the other opposing them in Dhanori. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 28-year-old woman whose husband was among those opposing the feeding of the dogs. Two accused were identified in the case.
-
Two flee with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from Sector-55 house
Two unidentified men allegedly decamped with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from a house at Sector-55 in Gurugram on Monday, when a resident of the house went out for an hour to bring the kids from school, said police on Monday. Anuradha Chaudhary (36) said the thieves were inside when she returned home with her children. The woman said the thieves ransacked the entire house, probably in search of keys of the almirah on the first floor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics