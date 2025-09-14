UP deputy CM Pathak reviews prep for “Healthy Woman, Empowered Family” drive

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday held a review meeting with all district officers and chief medical officers of the state through video conference. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak chairing a review meeting in Lucknow on September 14. (Sourced)

During the meeting, Pathak took stock of the preparations for the “Healthy Woman, Empowered Family” campaign set to be held from September 17 to October 2. He said that a healthy woman means “empowered family, and progress of society and nation is possible only with empowered family”.

In this regard, this campaign is important in which all the officers and employees should discharge their responsibilities with full devotion. The deputy CM said under the campaign, health camps will be organised at all the health units of the state. Besides, health and blood donation camps will be organised at the district level health units, he added.

Pathak said that in the health fairs, various types of diseases will be tested and treated free of cost through gynaecology, ophthalmology ENT, skin disease, mental illness and other specialists at all community hospitals.

Principal secretary, medical health and medical education, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma; mission director NHM Pinky Jowel; director general, medical health Dr Ratanpal Singh Suman; special secretary, medical health, Dhirendra Sachan and Vinod Sonkar were also present at the meeting.