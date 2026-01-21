UP Diwas: Amit Shah to be chief guest at event

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the UP Diwas-2026 and told officials that the celebrations be organised as a public festival, where Union home minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest. Union home minister Amit Shah (HT File Photo)

The chief minister said, “The presence of the Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah as the chief guest will lend the event a distinct national stature. Ensure that all arrangements are carried out with dignity, discipline, and punctuality.”

While reviewing the preparations on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh Diwas is not merely a ceremonial event, but a powerful opportunity to present the state’s identity, achievements, and future potential with the cooperation of the people.”

The main ceremony will be held at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow and will be telecast live across all districts, enabling people throughout the state to participate in the celebrations simultaneously.

With active participation from every district, Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026, will be celebrated as a grand public festival, reflecting the state’s rich cultural diversity and collective commitment to development, read a press statement issued by the state government.

Scheduled from January 24 to 26, the event will bring together Uttar Pradesh’s culture, crafts, cuisine, and development journey on a single platform through widespread public engagement, the statement read.

A special exhibition and craft fair themed ‘Viksit Bharat – Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ will be organised, highlighting the state’s development journey, innovations, infrastructure growth, industrial and agricultural progress, women empowerment, and strides toward self-reliance.

This year’s key attraction will be ‘One District–One Cuisine’, under which traditional and signature dishes from every district will be showcased at a single venue, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the diverse flavors, culinary heritage, and local identities of Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister further directed that cultural programmes proposed under the Sanskriti Utsav 2025–26 be seamlessly integrated with Uttar Pradesh Diwas. Emphasizing the theme ‘Our Culture – Our Identity’, he said, “Folk, classical, and contemporary art forms should be prominently featured, with proper facilities ensured for both artists and visitors.”

He also instructed that eminent personalities from all districts, who have made exceptional contributions in various fields, be invited to the main ceremony on January 24, so that the state’s collective achievements can be duly recognised.