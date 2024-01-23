U.P. Diwas festivities to start from January 24

The grand celebration of Uttar Pradesh Diwas is set to unfold with the commencement of the three-day Uttar Pradesh Parv on Wednesday, January 24. The festivities will resonate in every district of the state, with grand celebrations planned in Lucknow, Noida and New Delhi. This tradition of organising Uttar Pradesh Parv on the foundation day of the state was initiated by the then governor Ram Naik, marking a significant cultural milestone. For Representation Only (HT File)

The state’s culture department has undertaken extensive preparations for the array of programmes scheduled for this celebration, said Mukesh Meshram, the principal secretary of culture and tourism.

Meshram added: “This year’s theme is ‘Uttar Pradesh: Rich Spiritual and Cultural Heritage,’ reflecting a deep dive into the cultural tapestry of the state. The focal point of the celebration will be Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow.”

UP Diwas is expected to be a vibrant show with exhibitions and sales featuring products from various districts under the One District One Product Scheme. The cultural extravaganza will extend to performances from different states, adding diversity to the celebration.

In every district, the state government plans to host exhibitions of various departments, showcasing the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh. Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow will house a special exhibition, curated by the Directorate of Museums and Archaeology, highlighting the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage records.

Meshram further said: “The celebration doesn’t just stop at exhibitions. There are plans for a painting camp and exhibition organised by the State Fine Arts Academy, an exhibition on the history of Uttar Pradesh by the State Archives, and a cultural exhibition by the International Vedic and Ramayana Research Institute from Ayodhya.”

“The event will recognize and reward athletes who have brought honor to the state on national and international platforms. Tribal products will find a spotlight through the Social Welfare Department’s sale and exhibition, while Awadh Crafts Village will host Hunar Haat,” Meshram added.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and divisional magistrate Suryapal Gangwar reached Avadh Shilpgram on Tuesday to assess the preparations for the event. They directed the staff present to complete the preparations by Tuesday evening.