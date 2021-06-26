UP Dy CM Sharma adopts LU girl who lost her father to Covid-19

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday adopted a girl student of Lucknow University who lost her father in the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

The deputy CM promised to bear all educational expenses of the girl who is a masters student of Lucknow University.

This came as a part of the initiative started by Lucknow University administration to support education of children who lost their parents during the pandemic.

“A total of 47 students of Lucknow Univerity lost either one or both their parents in the pandemic. LU VC Alok Kumar Rai has appealed to the teachers and staff of the university to adopt such children to bear their educational expenses,” said LU Spoeksman Durgesh Srivasatav.

Earlier, LU VC also adopted a girl student of bachelor course at university who lost her father in the pandemic.

According to LU administration 39 teachers, 6 retired teachers and three administrative officials have promised to bear expenses of the orphaned children.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has appealed to the administration of all state University to adopt students whoost their parents in the pandemic.