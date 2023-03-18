U.P.: Ex-MLA Vijay Mishra gets five-year jail in 2009 firing case

The MP/MLA magistrate court of Prayagraj on Saturday awarded five-year jail term to former Gyanpur (in Bhadohi district) MLA Vijay Mishra for an incident of firing in an election meeting in Phulpur area of Prayagraj district in 2009. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on his gunner Sanjay Maurya. One person had sustained injury in the firing incident. (For Representation)

One person had sustained injury in the firing. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged in this connection at Phulpur police station. During the investigation, it came to light that the firing was made from the carbine of Mishra’s gunner. The said carbine, provided by the government to the gunner, was also recovered from the possession of Vijay Mishra which amounted to a criminal offence under the Arms Act.

After hearing the defence, prosecution side and examining the evidence on record, the MP/ MLA court magistrate Navneet Singh convicted Mishra who was sentenced under section 25 of the Arms Act.