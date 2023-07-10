Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: FIR against Atiq’ son, five others in Prayagraj for demanding extortion

U.P.: FIR against Atiq’ son, five others in Prayagraj for demanding extortion

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 10, 2023 09:28 PM IST

SHO, Kareli police station, Ramashray Yadav said further action will be taken against them after investigation

Kareli police on Sunday (July 9) lodged an FIR against slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali Ahmed and five others for allegedly demanding extortion, issuing threats and grabbing a plot of land through fraud and forged documents.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Danish Shakil of JK Nagar. (For Representation)
The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Danish Shakil of JK Nagar. (For Representation)

Further investigation into the case was in progress, police said. Confirming it, SHO, Kareli police station, Ramashray Yadav said further action will be taken against them after investigation.

On the complaint of one Danish Shakil of JK Nagar, the FIR was registered against Atiq’s son Ali, Parvez Akhtar Ansari of Atala, Mohd Saif, Mohd Faiz aka Bhure of Kareli, Shamim Maulana and Mahfuz Ansari aka Bhaiyyu of Kareli. Danish alleged that Parvez and others grabbed the plot of land of his sister through forged documents.

He further alleged that the accused waylaid him some days back and demanded 50 lakh extortion from him at the behest of Atiq’s son Ali. Ali is lodged at Naini central jail in connection with an assault on property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu and also on the charges of demanding extortion him.

