UP first state to conduct 50 million tests, says CM

Uttar Pradesh set a record of sorts and became the first state to conduct five crore (50 million) Covid-19 tests, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

The milestone was reached with the state doing 3,31,511 tests in the past 24 hours, he said at a Covid-19 review meeting here.

The state had adopted an aggressive policy of testing and tracing from the beginning and the situation was now under control, he said.

While 1514 new cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, 4439 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery in the same period, he added.

Yogi said there was a consistent improvement in the situation on the corona front and the number of active cases in the state had come down to 28,694. On April 30, the state had 3.10 lakh (310,000) active cases.

As many as 64 districts were left with less than 600 active cases each now, he noted.

He also said 16,44,511 people had recovered so far and the recovery rate was 97.1 per cent in the state.

An official spokesman said there were apprehensions at one stage that UP may end up having 30 lakh (three million) active cases.

The chief minister said Covid-19 vaccination was running smoothly and UP was on top position in providing vaccine security cover to those in the 45 plus and 18 to 45 years’ age groups. The first dose had been given to 1,51,81,813 people while 35,05,573 had been covered with both the doses. He said the state had thus administered 1,86,87,386 doses of vaccine.

The CM said participation of the 18-plus age group in the vaccination campaign launched on June 1 was encouraging in all the 75 districts. As many as 3,42,000 people were vaccinated at 5,000 vaccination centres set up for the campaign across the state. But he asked for further improvement in vaccine coverage.

Yogi said vaccination for all the citizens was free and arrangements for online registration had been made to ensure that Covid-19 protocol was followed. He also said arrangements for waiting area and observation should be made at the vaccination centres and directed that waiting time should be minimum. He also urged the people to make the vaccination campaign successful by following the Covid-19 protocol.

The chief minister also said training of human resources should be done while making preparations for protection against the third wave of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

Training of master trainers was in progress, he observed at the Covid review meeting. Training of doctors and nursing staff in paediatric care had begun and would be completed soon.

He said medical colleges and government hospitals should begin general OPDs and added that appointment system in the OPDs may help in checking unnecessary crowd. He also said that emergency services should run round the clock.

The chief minister said relaxation in corona curfew did not mean carelessness or laxity. There were reports of people not wearing masks, not following social distancing and crowding unnecessarily in markets. He said the police should actively work to educate the people and also do patrolling, checking and enforcement work. He said rules about corona curfew should be strictly followed and the police should become active from 6pm to enforce night closure.

The chief minister said the steps taken to strike a balance between demand and supply of oxygen had shown good results. The state government’s consistent efforts had resulted in ensuring three to four days’ back up of oxygen in medical colleges, with re-fillers. He said 454.7 metric tonnes of oxygen had been distributed in the past 24 hours. Use of oxygen had been allowed for industrial units and should continue.