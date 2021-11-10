Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP first state toadminister 10 cr first doses of Covid vax
Over 13.60 cr doses (first and second) administered since vaccination drive began on January 16. Chief minister directs officials to speed up vaccination and increase focus on rural areas in the state
Among beneficiaries, over 8.18 crore were between 18 and 45 years of age, over 3.44 crore between 45 and 60 years and over 1.97 crore 60-plus. (File Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:41 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday became the first state in the country to administer 10 crore first doses of the Covid vaccine. In all, over 13.60 crore doses (first and second ) had been administered in the state since the vaccination drive began on January 16. At present, UP had 92 active Covid cases, said officials.

According to health department data, 100244311 first doses were administered by 6pm on Wednesday while the number of second doses was 35762469.

“UP is the first state in the country to have administered over 10 crore first doses of the Covid vaccine,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. Among beneficiaries, over 8.18 crore were between 18 and 45 years of age, over 3.44 crore between 45 and 60 years and over 1.97 crore 60-plus.

“The chief minister has directed officials to speed up vaccination and increase focus on rural areas in the state,” said a state government spokesperson in a press statement.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
