UP: Five dead, 30 injured as bus turns turtle in Mirzapur

Five people were killed, and at least 30 others suffered injuries after a bus overturned near the Dadri Dam in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on Friday, police said. The incident took place as the driver lost control of the steering, said police (Twitter Photo)

According to police, the private bus was carrying passengers to Kusiyara from Sant Nagar. The incident took place as the driver lost control of the steering, said police.

At least 10 seriously injured were sent to Lalganj CHC for treatment, and 15 people with minor injuries are being treated at Haliya PHC, said Mirzapur district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan.

Police have identified the deceased as Mamta (22), Manit (24), Satya Narayan Yadav (40), a minor boy (8), and an infant (1).

