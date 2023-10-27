News / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Five dead, 30 injured as bus turns turtle in Mirzapur

UP: Five dead, 30 injured as bus turns turtle in Mirzapur

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 27, 2023 04:47 PM IST

At least 10 seriously injured were sent to Lalganj CHC for treatment, and 15 people with minor injuries are being treated at Haliya PHC, said Mirzapur district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan

Five people were killed, and at least 30 others suffered injuries after a bus overturned near the Dadri Dam in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place as the driver lost control of the steering, said police (Twitter Photo)
The incident took place as the driver lost control of the steering, said police (Twitter Photo)

According to police, the private bus was carrying passengers to Kusiyara from Sant Nagar. The incident took place as the driver lost control of the steering, said police.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

At least 10 seriously injured were sent to Lalganj CHC for treatment, and 15 people with minor injuries are being treated at Haliya PHC, said Mirzapur district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan.

Police have identified the deceased as Mamta (22), Manit (24), Satya Narayan Yadav (40), a minor boy (8), and an infant (1).

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out