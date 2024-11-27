UP: Five doctors killed after car collides with truck in Kannauj

Kannauj accident: Five doctors were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a divider and got hit by a truck in n the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Wednesday morning near Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj city, police said. Wreckage of a car being towed away after an accident at the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, in Kannauj district.(PTI)

The vehicle they were traveling in lost control, crashed into the divider, and then veered into the opposite lane, where it was struck by an incoming truck near Point 196 in Tirva.

Circle Officer of Tirva, Dr Priyanka Bajpai, confirmed that all the victims were doctors who had gone to Lucknow to attend a wedding.

The accident occurred while they were on their way back to Etawah from Lucknow.

“The police have informed their families, and legal proceedings are underway,” she said.

The victims, all doctors from UP University of Medical Sciences, were identified as Dr. Aniruddh Sharma, 29, from Agra; Santosh Maurya, 30, from Ravi Dass Nagar; Arun Kumar, 32, from Kannauj; Narendra Gangwar, 32, from Bareilly; and Rakesh Singh, 36, from Bijnore.

Jaiveer Singh was critically injured and was shifted to a medical university.

According to police, all the doctors had traveled to Lucknow in an SUV to attend the wedding of their colleague. The vehicle was reportedly traveling at high speed when the driver fell asleep. As a result, the vehicle flipped over the lane divider after crashing into it. A truck coming from Rajasthan in the opposite direction collided with the vehicle, dragging it for a considerable distance.

How the accident occurred

The incident took place when a high-speed SUV lost control and rammed into a divider. A truck then struck the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said the incident occurred around 3 am when the SUV veered off course and crashed into the median divider.

"The vehicle subsequently crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck. As a result, the four doctors and one lab technician died on the spot. One additional person, a PG student, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa," the officer said.