Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP: Five, including four women killed in car accident; four others critical

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2024 09:33 AM IST

He said the incident took place when the Jeep ferrying passengers was coming from Kanpur to Hardoi after attending a marriage at around 3am on Monday

Five people including four women were killed while four others got critically injured on Monday after a jeep collided head on with a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said.

The incident took place on Katra-Bilhaur road near Gauri crossing in Hardoi district. (Representative file photo)
The incident took place on Katra-Bilhaur road near Gauri crossing in Hardoi district. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place on Katra-Bilhaur road near Gauri crossing in Hardoi district.

The injured were taken to the trauma centre of Lucknow King George Medical University College while the bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mallawa police station, Anil Kumar Singh said that the collision impact could be gauged from the fact that the jeep dismantled into multiple pieces and its parts were found scattered for around 50 meters from the accident site.

Also Read: Five killed in Udaipur after car collides with truck: Police

He said the incident took place when the Jeep ferrying passengers was coming from Kanpur to Hardoi after attending a marriage at around 3am on Monday.

He said the deceased and the injured had gone to attend a marriage function in the Baghauli area of Kanpur on Sunday night.

The official said the identification of the deceased and the injured is being ascertained as they all were family members. He said their family members have been informed about the incident.

The SHO said the deceased included four women and a jeep driver.

The occupants of the jeep were residents of Seudahi village and Gauri Kursath locality in Hardoi.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On