UP: Five, including four women killed in car accident; four others critical

Five people including four women were killed while four others got critically injured on Monday after a jeep collided head on with a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said. The incident took place on Katra-Bilhaur road near Gauri crossing in Hardoi district. (Representative file photo)

The injured were taken to the trauma centre of Lucknow King George Medical University College while the bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mallawa police station, Anil Kumar Singh said that the collision impact could be gauged from the fact that the jeep dismantled into multiple pieces and its parts were found scattered for around 50 meters from the accident site.

He said the incident took place when the Jeep ferrying passengers was coming from Kanpur to Hardoi after attending a marriage at around 3am on Monday.

He said the deceased and the injured had gone to attend a marriage function in the Baghauli area of Kanpur on Sunday night.

The official said the identification of the deceased and the injured is being ascertained as they all were family members. He said their family members have been informed about the incident.

The SHO said the deceased included four women and a jeep driver.

The occupants of the jeep were residents of Seudahi village and Gauri Kursath locality in Hardoi.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.