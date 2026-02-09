UP: Four booked after illegal dairy row leads to vandalism, razing of wall

The Indira Nagar police have registered a case against four named accused along with 15-20 unidentified persons after a dispute over the movement of buffaloes through a residential area escalated into vandalism, according to a police statement. Residents alleged that buffaloes from an illegally run dairy were being taken through narrow lanes, causing inconvenience and safety concerns. (For Representation)

The incident in Abrar Nagar under the Indira Nagar police station limits took place after alleged illegal dairy operators tore down a colony wall in the early hours of February 5. The incident was captured on CCTV and has now gone viral.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. Anas, Sabbu, Anik and Javed are the named accused. “A case has been registered at Indira Nagar police station under relevant sections, and further legal proceedings are underway,” read the police statement.

According to complainant Syed Mohammad Imran, residents had objected to the movement of cattle through the neighbourhood. Following discussions among residents, a wall was constructed on February 4 to block the route and prevent buffaloes from being taken through the residential stretch.

Around 2 am on February 5, a group of 15 to 20 men allegedly arrived armed with sticks and spades and forcibly demolished the wall. The attackers also damaged CCTV cameras installed at a house, Imran alleged. The cameras captured the act of vandalism before being destroyed, showing nearly a dozen men pulling down the wall. Based on the complaint, Indira Nagar police registered the case on Saturday.