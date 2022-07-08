UP: Four Kannauj youths held for kidnapping and loot

Four youths, aged between 21 to 24 years, were arrested on Thursday for kidnapping and looting a man at Chinhat area here on June 29. The accused later left him at a deserted stretch on Kisan Path near Sultanpur road. Police said the accused persons were planning to murder another individual known to the victim over gang rivalry.

Inspector of Chinhat police station, Ghan Shyam Mani Tripathi said the accused were identified as Tirwa, Kannuaj residents Krishna Kumar Yadav (23), Vivek Kumar Yadav (23), Saurabh Singh (24) and Akash Tomar alias Raghav (21). He said the police have recovered five batons and one gas pipe from their car that they used for the purpose of kidnapping and extort money from people. He said they have committed similar crimes many times but it was never reported to the police.

He said they had rivalry with one Sunil Jeda and were planning to eliminate him following which they had kidnapped one of his aides Balram Singh from a marriage lawn near Kamta, Chinhat at around 4am on June 29. He said they tried calling Jeda but he did not come. Around two days back, Jeda thrashed them brutally and damaged their car and also threatened to make them leave Lucknow. He said they had lodged complaint regarding the matter with Sushant Golf City police station and were again planning to intercept Jeda at a deserted stretch with an intention to murder him.

The inspector said they were arrested in connection with an FIR lodged by Balram Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 364 for kidnapping, 394 for loot and 411 for recovery of looted items from them. He said they all have been sent to jail after a local court sent them to judicial custody when produced for further legal proceedings.