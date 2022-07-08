UP: Four Kannauj youths held for kidnapping and loot
Four youths, aged between 21 to 24 years, were arrested on Thursday for kidnapping and looting a man at Chinhat area here on June 29. The accused later left him at a deserted stretch on Kisan Path near Sultanpur road. Police said the accused persons were planning to murder another individual known to the victim over gang rivalry.
Inspector of Chinhat police station, Ghan Shyam Mani Tripathi said the accused were identified as Tirwa, Kannuaj residents Krishna Kumar Yadav (23), Vivek Kumar Yadav (23), Saurabh Singh (24) and Akash Tomar alias Raghav (21). He said the police have recovered five batons and one gas pipe from their car that they used for the purpose of kidnapping and extort money from people. He said they have committed similar crimes many times but it was never reported to the police.
He said they had rivalry with one Sunil Jeda and were planning to eliminate him following which they had kidnapped one of his aides Balram Singh from a marriage lawn near Kamta, Chinhat at around 4am on June 29. He said they tried calling Jeda but he did not come. Around two days back, Jeda thrashed them brutally and damaged their car and also threatened to make them leave Lucknow. He said they had lodged complaint regarding the matter with Sushant Golf City police station and were again planning to intercept Jeda at a deserted stretch with an intention to murder him.
The inspector said they were arrested in connection with an FIR lodged by Balram Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 364 for kidnapping, 394 for loot and 411 for recovery of looted items from them. He said they all have been sent to jail after a local court sent them to judicial custody when produced for further legal proceedings.
-
Maharashtra cooperative dept cuts poll expenditure for housing societies
The Maharashtra cooperative department of the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance government led by Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, issued a notification finalising charges for elections of smaller co-operative housing societies, preventing any exploitation by government officers while conducting the process. These charges have been finalised for housing societies with less than 250 members, bringing down the financial burden on cooperative housing societies.
-
Transfer of doctors: U.P. sets up probe panel to look into irregularities in shifting
The health department has set up a five-member committee to examine the alleged irregularities across the state in the transfer of doctors by the health directorate. For the alleged irregularities in the transfer of senior doctors, health minister Brajesh Pathak has asked the ACS, health, to submit a report. Till Wednesday, the health directorate had got over 250 applications from doctors stating that they had been transferred against the transfer policy.
-
Two more die of Covid in UP, 325 fresh cases reported
Two more deaths were reported due to Covid infection in the state on Thursday while 325 fresh cases were registered from among 91,271 samples tested, thus showing a positivity rate of 0.3%. The two deceased belonged to Prayagraj and Lakhimpur Khiri. According to the health department data, Lucknow reported 67 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 60, Ghaziabad 27, and Gorakhpur 16. The state has reported a total 20,92,937 cases and 23,545 deaths till now.
-
Shinde, Fadnavis likely to finalise power-sharing formula in Delhi today
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening discussed the power-sharing deal and picking a team of ministers to run the new government. However, the allocation of portfolios is likely to be finalised on Friday as both leaders are flying to Delhi to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party high command.
-
Day1: CM waits for his deputy to arrive before taking charge
Mumbai The camaraderie between chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was for all to see on Thursday morning as Shinde waited for over two hours for Fadnavis to arrive before he formally assumed charge. Fadnavis, after he came, accompanied Shinde to the CM's chair and gave him the first document to sign as Maharashtra's new chief minister.
