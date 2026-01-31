UP gets 11th Ramsar site, second in country to Tamil Nadu’s 20

Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah, is now the latest Ramsar site in Uttar Pradesh, taking the state’s total count to 11, next to Tamil Nadu with 20. The Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Picture courtesy Etah district administration website)

An announcement to this effect was made by Bhupender Yadav, Union minister for environment, forests and climate change, for the addition of two new wetlands to India’s Ramsar network, two days before World Wetlands Day.

“It is a matter of pride that UP got another Ramsar site, giving us second position among states in the country,” said Arun K Saxena, UP forest minister, on Saturday.

“In Uttar Pradesh 12.42 alakh hectare land area is under wetland which is 5.16% of the total geographical area,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the addition of the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) as Ramsar sites. The PM wrote on X, “Delighted that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) are Ramsar sites. Congratulations to the local population there as well as all those passionate about wetland conservation. These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to preserving biodiversity and protecting vital ecosystems. May these wetlands continue to thrive as safe habitats for countless migratory and native species.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the inclusion of Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah and Chhari-Dhand in Gujarat as Ramsar sites. He said the recognition reflects India’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri@narendramodiji, India’s commitment to environmental conservation continues to earn global recognition. The inclusion of Patna Bird Sanctuary, Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand, Kutch (Gujarat) as Ramsar Sites reflects a journey of policy, protection and preservation, where ecology and development advance together.”

Patna Vihar Bird Sanctuary, a protected sanctuary, is spread in an area of 108 hectares, and was founded in 1991. It is the smallest bird sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh, with a wetland area of only 1 km sq. About 200,000 birds of 300 different species of birds frequent the sanctuary. Pied mynas, herons, cormorants and ducks and geese of all descriptions also frequent the sanctuary. More than 106 species of migratory and resident birds are known to have their resting habitats here.

The water quality of the lake supports a wide range of avifauna during the winter season. The important aquatic birds inhabiting the lake are Lesser Whistling-Duck, Graylag Goose, Comb Duck, Ruddy Shelduck, Gadwall, Eurasian Wigeon, Indian Spot-billed Duck, Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail.

The other 10 Ramsar sites in Uttar Pradesh are Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, Unnao; Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary, Gonda; Saman Bird Sanctuary, Mainpuri; Samraspur Bird Sanctuary, Rae Bareli; Sarsai Nawar Jheel, Etawah; Sandi Bird Sanctuary, Hardoi; Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, Agra; Bakheera Bird Sanctuary, Sant Kabir Nagar, Upper Ganga River, Bulandshahr and Haiderpur Wetland, Muzaffarnagar.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention (1971) for their significance in conserving biodiversity, particularly waterfowl habitats. These sites, covering marshes, fens, and lakes, require sustainable management to maintain ecological character. As of January 2026, there are 2,520+ sites globally, with 96 in India, covering about 1.36 million hectare land area.

Ramsar sites are selected based on their international significance regarding ecology, botany, zoology, limnology, or hydrology. Applicant countries designate sites that meet at least one of nine criteria, such as supporting vulnerable species, maintaining biodiversity.