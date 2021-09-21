UP got over 2 lakh crore aid from Centre due to ‘double engine’ govt

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has provided more than ₹2,01,584 crore to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh between 2018 and August 2021 as opposed to ₹1,36,833 crore during the last regime in the state from 2012 to 2013, and 2016 to 2017, a statement by the state government read.

“The convergence of purpose between the State Government headed by the forward-looking chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Centre under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, is the ideal metaphor for what is commonly termed as ‘double engine’ governance,” the statement added.

During the previous Congress-led UPA regime in Uttar Pradesh, the state government released ₹17,338 crore in 2012-13 and about ₹22,405 crore in 2013-14, according to the government statement.

Owing to this “double engine” dispensation, the statement claimed the development of Uttar Pradesh “gained momentum.”

“The Centre sent funds for the development to the tune of ₹40,648.44 crore in 2017-18, ₹42,988.48 crore in 2018-19, ₹44,043.96 crore, ₹57,487.59 crore in 2020-21 and over ₹16,415.61 crore in 2021-22 till August 31, 2021,” the statement added.

This benefit, the statement added is the reason why time and again PM Modi emphasised on a ‘double engine’ government. It said that due to this benefit, Uttar Pradesh reached the top position in effective implementation of nearly 90% of the central schemes, including PM Awas Yojana, PM employment general programmes, Ujjwala scheme, and construction of personal toilets, among others.