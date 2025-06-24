UP government launches subsidised goat rearing scheme for SC families

LUCKNOW Amid the BJP’s continuing Dalit outreach programme, the UP government has launched a goat rearing scheme aimed at boosting income of landless and impoverished livestock farmers from Scheduled Caste (SC) communities. As per guidelines issued by the government on June 18, the total cost per unit is set at ₹ 60,000, with the state government providing 90% (Rs. 54,000) as subsidy. The beneficiaries will contribute the remaining 10% ( ₹ 6,000). (Pic for representation)

The ₹90-crore scheme for the current financial year aims to boost rural income and nutritional self-sufficiency while reducing malnutrition among dalits who account for around 20% of the state’s total population.

The scheme will establish 750 goat farming units across all 75 districts of the state, with each district receiving 10 units. Each unit will consist of five female goats and one male goat.

“Goat farming is closely tied to the rural economy and social structure. The milk and meat from goats provide important sources of income and nutrition,” an official from the animal husbandry department explained, adding “This business offers minimal risk with maximum profit potential.”

The government expects the increased production of goat meat and milk to contribute to the state’s overall gross income while providing employment to poor families from SC communities.

Eligible applicants must be unemployed SC women or men over 18 years of age who reside in the district and have adequate space to keep goats. Priority will be given to widows and destitute women, with 3% of spots reserved for persons with disabilities.

Preference will also be given to applicants who have received goat farming training from the Sheep and Goat Training Center in Etawah or the Central Goat Research Institute in Farah, Mathura.

The selection process will involve committees at both village and district levels. Village-level committees will include the deputy chief veterinary officer, the veterinary officer concerned and the village head. District-level committees will be headed by the chief development officer with the chief veterinary officer serving as member secretary.

Selected beneficiaries must deposit their share of ₹6,000 into their bank account before receiving the government subsidy. They will be provided with medicines for the goats and insurance coverage for one year. Beneficiaries are required to operate the unit for at least three years, as per an affidavit they must submit.

To ensure sustainability, the government will also provide insurance, health care, and goat-rearing training. “This scheme represents a significant opportunity for economic advancement among our most vulnerable communities,” said the official.