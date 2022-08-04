U.P. government says it has maintained financial discipline, cut wasteful expenditure
The Uttar Pradsh (U.P.) government on Thursday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue collections, stating that financial discipline and curtailment of wasteful expenditure have brought about an improvement in the financial situation in Uttar Pradesh.
“The Uttar Pradesh government has maintained financial discipline and curtailed wasteful expenditure. We are seeing consistent increase in revenue collections, too. This has led to consistent improvement in the state’s financial situation,” minister for finance Suresh Khanna said, briefing the media about the state government’s revenue collections up to July 31, 2022.
Suresh Khanna said the state government collected tax revenue of ₹55,552.75 crore in the first four months (April 1 to July 31, 2022). This is 72.7% of the target of ₹76,456.92 crore set for the period.
Also, the state government’s tax revenue collections are nearly 25.2% of the annual target of ₹2,20,655.00 crore for 2022-23. Its non-tax revenue collections were ₹3698.68 crore, about 50% percent of the target of ₹7392.51 crore and 15.8% of the annual target of ₹23,406.48 crore for 2022-23.
The state government’s total revenue collections in the first four months of 2022-2023 remained ₹59,251.43 crore. The total collections were 70.66% of the target of ₹83,849.43 crore for the period and 24.27% of the annual target of ₹24,4061.48 crore.
As far as collections for July (2022-23) are concerned, he said the state government earned revenue of ₹13,974.82 crore against ₹12,655.85 crore earned during the same month in 2021-2022. He said this led to an increase of ₹1,318.97 crore this month.
“This is a good sign that there has been a consistent increase in the revenues for the past four months. It is also significant that the non-tax revenue is also showing an upward trend. However, the total revenue still falls short of the target fixed for the period. Therefore, the state government should make extra efforts to mobilise more revenue in the rest of the financial year,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of the department of economics at Lucknow University.
-
Samajwadi Party appoints observers for upcoming local bodies polls in U.P.
In run-up to the local bodies polls, the Samajwadi Party has appointed its MLAs as observers for elections in seventeen nagar nigams (municipal corporations) in Uttar Pradesh likely to be held in November-December this year. For Lucknow Nagar Nigam, the SP has appointed MLAs Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai, Amitabh Bajpai, and Dharmraj Singh as observers. For Moradabad, the observers are MLAs Md Abdullah Azam, Manoj Paras and Rafiq Ansari.
-
Traffic movement to be hit in Lutyens' Delhi tomorrow over Cong's mass protest
The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.
-
Fifth and sixth railway line: Parel station to be upgraded with passenger amenities
The Parel railway station will soon get state of the art features as part of the new fifth and sixth railway line project between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla. The Central Railway will be undertaking construction of railway platforms of local and outstation trains, skywalk for the movement of passengers from one end to another, extension of foot over bridges along with a railway booking office at Parel.
-
‘Rising demand for engineering leads to higher seat vacancy in science courses’
“Students are very clear about what they want to do after class 12, and at present, employment opportunities for engineering graduates are at a rise, which has automatically resulted in students withdrawing admissions from degree colleges and opting for admissions in engineering colleges,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate. Every year, class 12 students aiming for professional courses, including engineering and medicine block seats in traditional BSc courses, as a backup plan.
-
Centre avoiding discussions on burning issues: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday alleged that the Centre was keeping the Opposition engaged in petty issues in Parliament to avoid discussions on burning issues and added this would lead to autocracy. Mayawati claimed there was currently no government which could pro-actively work on issues such as inflation, poverty and unemployment with honesty. Addressing the party leaders and office bearers, the BSP chief charged the BJP with trying to topple democratically elected governments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics